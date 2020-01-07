Global  

Greg Jennings: Mike McCarthy is going to have a huge impact on Dak Prescott

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Greg Jennings: Mike McCarthy is going to have a huge impact on Dak PrescottGreg Jennings talks about Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott and what impact McCarthy will have on Dak next season.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach 00:38

 The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

