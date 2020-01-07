Boxing news: Terence Crawford and Errol Spence ‘agree’ to future fight after phone call ends social media war
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Terence Crawford has claimed that he and Errol Spence both agreed to fight in future after seemingly sharing a phone call on Monday. The welterweight champions exchanged barbs on social media for 24 hours before Spence dismissed Crawford’s rant and concluded: “Fight not going [to] get made on here.” As a result, the WBO welterweight […]
