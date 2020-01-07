Global  

Man Utd vs Man City predictions: Football writers cast verdict on Carabao Cup clash

Daily Star Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Man Utd vs Man City in the Carabao Cup looks set to be a tense affair with both clubs desperate to secure silverware
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester City.

I'll never manage Man Utd, says Guardiola [Video]I'll never manage Man Utd, says Guardiola

City boss says Old Trafford job and Real Madrid hotseat are the two he will never take

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:25Published

Arsenal vs Leeds predictions: Football writers cast verdict on potential FA Cup upset

Arsenal vs Leeds predictions: Football writers cast verdict on potential FA Cup upsetArsenal host Championship high-fliers Leeds at the Emirates in the final FA Cup tie of the third-round weekend - but will we see an upset in north London?
Daily Star

Man Utd issue semi-final ejection warning for Man City fans in home areas at Old Trafford

Manchester United say they will eject anyone "visibly or audibly" supporting Manchester City in home area of Old Trafford during EFL Cup clash.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORTBBC Sport

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Man Utd vs Man City predictions: Football writers cast verdict on Carabao Cup clash #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/LgXAzaXooP 7 minutes ago

DS_ManCity

Daily Star Man City Man Utd vs Man City predictions: Football writers cast verdict on Carabao Cup clash https://t.co/67UMarb1mX #MCFC 16 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Man Utd vs Man City predictions: Football writers cast verdict on Carabao Cup clash https://t.co/JFVdyd3DSY https://t.co/y3jnm68Ly3 17 minutes ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Man Utd vs Man City predictions: Football writers cast verdict on Carabao Cup clash https://t.co/hcHQFb82OA https://t.co/m7G1iR9Mve 17 minutes ago

