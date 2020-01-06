Global  

Alouettes' new co-owner Gary Stern shoots straight, but can he deliver?

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Six weeks ago, Toronto-based businessman Gary Stern was watching the Grey Cup in his basement when a friend mentioned the Montreal Alouettes were for sale. Now he and his father-in-law, Sid Spiegel, own the team.
CFL’s Montreal Alouettes get new owners from Toronto company

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League have new owners. The CFL announced Monday the team now belongs to two executives of...
Seattle Times


