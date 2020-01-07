Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baylor's Matt Rhule finalizing deal to become Carolina Panthers coach

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Carolina Panthers are looking to the college ranks to fill their head coaching vacancy, tapping Baylor's Matt Rhule for the top job.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach [Video]Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach

Redskins to Fire GM Bruce Allen and Hire Ron Rivera as Coach. The Washington Redskins are expected to hire the former Carolina Panthers head coach. on the same day that the team moved on from their..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor? [Video]Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor?

KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup between the #7 Baylor Bears and #5 Georgia Bulldogs. He explains why he thinks Matt Rhule and the Bears will come out on top in New..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Panthers agree with Baylor coach Rhule

The Panthers are going to make Baylor's Matt Rhule their new coach, a source confirmed to ESPN.
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.