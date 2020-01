Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

With Mike McCarthy solidified as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe take a look at his coaching history and discuss if he can move the Cowboys in the right direction. Hear why Shannon thinks McCarthy is a good hire, but won’t do much in the way of changing owner Jerry Jones. With Mike McCarthy solidified as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe take a look at his coaching history and discuss if he can move the Cowboys in the right direction. Hear why Shannon thinks McCarthy is a good hire, but won’t do much in the way of changing owner Jerry Jones. 👓 View full article