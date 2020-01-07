Jos Buttler calls Vernon Philander a ‘f***ing kn*bhead’ on live TV during tense England victory over South Africa
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () A foul-mouthed exchange between Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander was picked up on live TV during England’s tense victory over South Africa. The stump microphone at Newlands Cricket Ground overheard the England wicket-keeper call his opponent a ‘f***ing kn*bhead’ as the tourists desperately searched for the final South African wickets. Philander, who eventually fell to […]
