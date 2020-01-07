Global  

Jos Buttler calls Vernon Philander a ‘f***ing kn*bhead’ on live TV during tense England victory over South Africa

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A foul-mouthed exchange between Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander was picked up on live TV during England’s tense victory over South Africa. The stump microphone at Newlands Cricket Ground overheard the England wicket-keeper call his opponent a ‘f***ing kn*bhead’ as the tourists desperately searched for the final South African wickets. Philander, who eventually fell to […]
Recent related news from verified sources

UPDATE 5-England in South Africa 2019/20 Scoreboard

Dec 29 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day of 1st test between South Africa and England on Sunday at Centurion, South Africa South Africa win...
Reuters India Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC NewsBBC Sport

Trying to improve in Test cricket: Jos Buttler

London [UK], Jan 2 (ANI): England batsman Jos Buttler admitted that he is not "performing to the standards" and said that he is trying to improve his game.
Sify

