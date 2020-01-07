Tribune-ReviewSports In further coaching hire news: The Nashville Predators have hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the… https://t.co/c06KdqNhSt 1 hour ago

Ron Bohning Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach https://t.co/fs3kx5pQbL #ColoradoAvalanche 2 hours ago

Denver Post Sports RT @avsnews: Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach https://t.co/BCBhPIebBD 2 hours ago

Denver Post - Avs Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach https://t.co/BCBhPIebBD 2 hours ago

W.G. Ramirez RT @AP_Sports: Nashville Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach to replace Peter Laviolette. Hynes was 150-149-5 as h… 2 hours ago

AP Sports Nashville Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach to replace Peter Laviolette. Hynes was 150-1… https://t.co/BBw3uchaq2 2 hours ago

Richard Lee Manner RT @FOX29philly: #BREAKING Nashville Predators hire former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as 3rd coach in franchise history. 2 hours ago