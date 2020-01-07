Predators hire ex-Devils head coach John Hynes to replace fired Peter Laviolette

The Nashville Predators, who are out of playoff position in the NHL's Western Conference, hired former New Jersey bench boss John Hynes on Tuesday to replaced fired head coach Peter Laviolette.

