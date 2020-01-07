Global  

Predators hire ex-Devils head coach John Hynes to replace fired Peter Laviolette

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Nashville Predators, who are out of playoff position in the NHL's Western Conference, hired former New Jersey bench boss John Hynes on Tuesday to replaced fired head coach Peter Laviolette.
News video: Preds fire head coach, assistant head coach

Preds fire head coach, assistant head coach 01:46

 The Nashville Predators announced Monday evening they have fired head coach Peter Laviolette and assistant head coach Kevin McCarthy.

Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history after firing Peter...
Seattle Times

Nashville Predators hire former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as 3rd coach in franchise history

Nashville Predators hire former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as 3rd coach in franchise history
FOX Sports


