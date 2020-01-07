Chip Gianni RT @AP_Sports: Nashville Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach to replace Peter Laviolette. Hynes was 150-149-5 as h… 1 hour ago AP Sports Nashville Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach to replace Peter Laviolette. Hynes was 150-1… https://t.co/f6LQTTRgCd 1 hour ago The Standard Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach https://t.co/ChVKnQfzOV 2 hours ago News SummedUp Canada Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach https://t.co/bGqrB4UWxO 4 hours ago NFL Sportyst Sports>NFL coaching hunt continues as Panthers, Giants reportedly f => https://t.co/mxpkXvQRH6 #NFL https://t.co/9o8VnS6g0S 4 hours ago Nashville Predators New coaches for Giants, Panthers...Predators hire former Devils coach...Griffin out indefinitely… https://t.co/8D9eUJE5EA 4 hours ago NFL News New coaches for Giants, Panthers...Predators hire former Devils coach...Griffin out indefinitely - National Footbal… https://t.co/FINuyr6zbV 4 hours ago NBA News Now New coaches for Giants, Panthers...Predators hire former Devils coach...Griffin out indefinitely - National Basketb… https://t.co/6boAdW3z8W 4 hours ago