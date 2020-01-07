Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coachThe Nashville Predators have hired former New Jersey Devils coach John Hynes as the third coach in franchise history after firing Peter Laviolette
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Predators quickly hire ex-Devils coach Hynes

The Predators are hiring ex-Devils coach John Hynes to replace Peter Laviolette behind the bench.
ESPN

Predators hire ex-Devils head coach John Hynes to replace fired Peter Laviolette

The Nashville Predators, who are out of playoff position in the NHL's Western Conference, hired former New Jersey bench boss John Hynes on Tuesday to replaced...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chipg13

Chip Gianni RT @AP_Sports: Nashville Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach to replace Peter Laviolette. Hynes was 150-149-5 as h… 1 hour ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Nashville Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach to replace Peter Laviolette. Hynes was 150-1… https://t.co/f6LQTTRgCd 1 hour ago

StCatStandard

The Standard Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach https://t.co/ChVKnQfzOV 2 hours ago

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada Predators hire former Devils coach John Hynes as new coach https://t.co/bGqrB4UWxO 4 hours ago

NFLsportyst

NFL Sportyst Sports>NFL coaching hunt continues as Panthers, Giants reportedly f => https://t.co/mxpkXvQRH6 #NFL https://t.co/9o8VnS6g0S 4 hours ago

PredatorsNHLFan

Nashville Predators New coaches for Giants, Panthers...Predators hire former Devils coach...Griffin out indefinitely… https://t.co/8D9eUJE5EA 4 hours ago

CSNews2019

NFL News New coaches for Giants, Panthers...Predators hire former Devils coach...Griffin out indefinitely - National Footbal… https://t.co/FINuyr6zbV 4 hours ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now New coaches for Giants, Panthers...Predators hire former Devils coach...Griffin out indefinitely - National Basketb… https://t.co/6boAdW3z8W 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.