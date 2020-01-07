Global  

Giants hire Joe Judge as head coach, request to interview Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator, per report

CBS Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Will Jason Garrett stay in the NFC East?
News video: Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach

Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach 00:20

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach [Video]Reports: Giants Reach Deal With Patriots Assistant Judge To Be Next Head Coach

The Giants have chosen their next head coach, but it’s a safe bet the vast majority of their fans have never heard of him. According to multiple reports, New York was finalizing a deal Tuesday with..

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach [Video]Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip & Shannon react to breaking news that the Giants will hire Joe Judge as head coach

Skip & Shannon react to breaking news that the Giants will hire Joe Judge as head coachSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the breaking news that the New York Giants have decided to hire former New England Patriots' special teams coach Joe...
Giants request Cowboys' permission to interview Jason Garrett for offensive coordinator job, per report

As the Giants were formalizing their head coaching hire of Joe Judge, they were also looking to a rival for their open offensive coordinator job.
TheDeepBigBlue

The Deep Big Blue RT @RVacchianoSNY: A clarification from earlier: The Giants have NOT requested permission to speak to Jason Garrett about their offensive c… 2 minutes ago

RealLifeANGEL__

A Boogie RT @RVacchianoSNY: Giants take a huge gamble on an unknown head coach, and ask their fans to take big leap of faith with Joe Judge ... http… 5 minutes ago

HeyHokie

Pat Leonard So... pretty much what they said they would do? It turns out running a comprehensive head coach search takes time.… https://t.co/ze5sDBxOT7 6 minutes ago

roadkingrider2

J-Braid RT @cornellbelcher: Here’s the problem & nuance of privilege in this country, sure you don’t want to knock him perhaps getting a chance to… 8 minutes ago

TulioSleiman5

Tulio Sleiman RT @SavageBoston: BREAKING NEWS: The New York Giants hire Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge as their head coach. Weird 9 minutes ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @AroundTheNFL: What made the traditionally conservative Giants go outside the box to hire Joe Judge? @judybattista digs into the surpris… 19 minutes ago

team360ent

Van Payne, II RT @bigblueview: Giants hire Joe Judge to be their next head coach - 3 things to know #nyg https://t.co/cEwFdYT1Na 25 minutes ago

DogBreath1990

BigTay RT @rolandsmartin: I crack up at all of these @NFL teams that hire @Patriots assistants as their head coaches. How many of them have been s… 42 minutes ago

