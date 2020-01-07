What happened in JNU is appalling: Amartya Sen Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Economist and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen termed the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as “appalling”, and condemned the delay by the unive 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this satyendra ranjan What happened in JNU is appalling: Amartya Sen - The Hindu https://t.co/jBndMeueS7 1 hour ago Bangalore news Communalism may impede India's growth, says Amartya Sen... (via: https://t.co/aif0br8br6) What happened in JNU is… https://t.co/NWoYVVmFyM 3 hours ago Bangalore Pulse #Bangalore What happened in JNU is appalling: Amartya Sen - https://t.co/miq1jGURrO 10 hours ago