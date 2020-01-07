Gerardo Barco RT @AP_NFL: BREAKING: AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach. Story soon. Full AP… 1 hour ago ariel RT @business: The New York Giants are working on a deal to make New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge their next head coach https://t.co… 2 hours ago The Post-Star The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's… https://t.co/xJxqTfjuke 2 hours ago The Reporter Lansdale Catholic graduate Joe Judge to be named head coach of New York Giants https://t.co/sUv2EjMLa6 2 hours ago Bloomberg Pursuits The New York Giants are working on a deal to make New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge their next head coach, a… https://t.co/XWxHDtg4fi 2 hours ago Bloomberg The New York Giants are working on a deal to make New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge their next head coach https://t.co/pwGgkyUnAX 3 hours ago One News Page (U.S.) BREAKING NEWS: AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach https://t.co/KCYmnL5hB5 3 hours ago AP NFL AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Joe Judge to be head coach. Judge is an assistant coach for New Engla… https://t.co/3i0OY0E8Z8 3 hours ago