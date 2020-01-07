Global  

AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach

Report: Patriots Assistant Joe Judge To Become New York Giants’ Head Coach 00:20

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Giants nearing deal to hire Patriots assistant Joe Judge as head coach


Chicago S-T

Giants to hire Patriots assistant Joe Judge as head coach

The New York Giants plucked a top assistant from Bill Belichick's New England Patriots staff, as they're set to hire Joe Judge.
USATODAY.com

gerbarco

Gerardo Barco RT @AP_NFL: BREAKING: AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach. Story soon. Full AP… 1 hour ago

arielb185

ariel RT @business: The New York Giants are working on a deal to make New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge their next head coach https://t.co… 2 hours ago

poststar

The Post-Star The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team's… https://t.co/xJxqTfjuke 2 hours ago

LansReporter

The Reporter Lansdale Catholic graduate Joe Judge to be named head coach of New York Giants https://t.co/sUv2EjMLa6 2 hours ago

luxury

Bloomberg Pursuits The New York Giants are working on a deal to make New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge their next head coach, a… https://t.co/XWxHDtg4fi 2 hours ago

business

Bloomberg The New York Giants are working on a deal to make New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge their next head coach https://t.co/pwGgkyUnAX 3 hours ago

OneNewsPage_US

One News Page (U.S.) BREAKING NEWS: AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Patriots assistant Joe Judge to become head coach https://t.co/KCYmnL5hB5 3 hours ago

AP_NFL

AP NFL AP source: New York Giants nearing deal with Joe Judge to be head coach. Judge is an assistant coach for New Engla… https://t.co/3i0OY0E8Z8 3 hours ago

