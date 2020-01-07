Moussa Sissoko: Tottenham midfielder ruled out until April

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is ruled out until April after having knee surgery.



BBC News



Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko ruled out until April after knee surgery The combative midfielder had initially played a big role under Jose Mourinho

Independent



