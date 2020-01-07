Global  

Moussa Sissoko: Tottenham midfielder ruled out until April

BBC Sport Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is ruled out until April after having knee surgery.
Sissoko: Need to support player walk-off [Video]Sissoko: Need to support player walk-off

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko says people should accept a player's decision to walk off the pitch if they are racially abused.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published

Mourinho hails 'absolutely incredible' Sissoko goal [Video]Mourinho hails 'absolutely incredible' Sissoko goal

Jose Mourinho hails Moussa Sissoko's goal in Tottenham's match against Bournemouth as 'absolutely incredible'. He scored Tottenham's third with a volley with just over 20 minutes to go from Son's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Tottenham midfielder Sissoko out until April after surgery

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is ruled out until April after having knee surgery.
BBC News

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko ruled out until April after knee surgery

The combative midfielder had initially played a big role under Jose Mourinho
Independent

