Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Aston Villa set to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to signing of Barcelona’s first English youth player Louie Barry

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Barcelona’s first English youth player Louie Barry is set to join Aston Villa for €1.5million this month, reports claim. Barry, the 16-year-old striker, moved to the La Liga giants from West Brom last summer, penning a three-year deal and joining the world famous La Masia academy. However, he looks likely to leave just six months […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview

Leicester v Aston Villa: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 Leicester are set to host Aston Villa in the semi-final first leg on Wednesday as overwhelming favourites to make it to Wembley. The Foxes last won the League Cup in 2000 when they beat Tranmere 2-1.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Death of a football club – Part 2 [Video]Death of a football club – Part 2

With the demise of Bury FC from the football league after 134 years, other English clubs are going dangerously close to liquidation as they chase the Premier League status of heavyweight neighbours..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:35Published

Death of a football club - Part 1 [Video]Death of a football club - Part 1

Death of a football club - Part 1

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa 'in talks' to sign Barcelona wonderkid - report

Aston Villa 'in talks' to sign Barcelona wonderkid - reportAston Villa transfer news | Louie Barry is seemingly available and the Villa are waiting
Tamworth Herald

Villa in talks for starlet

Aston Villa are in talks to sign one of England's brightest young prospects in former Albion starlet, Louie Barry in a deal worth a reported £3m.
Express and Star Also reported by •Daily StarBBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.