Aston Villa set to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to signing of Barcelona’s first English youth player Louie Barry
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Barcelona’s first English youth player Louie Barry is set to join Aston Villa for €1.5million this month, reports claim. Barry, the 16-year-old striker, moved to the La Liga giants from West Brom last summer, penning a three-year deal and joining the world famous La Masia academy. However, he looks likely to leave just six months […]
Aston Villa are in talks to sign one of England's brightest young prospects in former Albion starlet, Louie Barry in a deal worth a reported £3m. Express and Star Also reported by •Daily Star •BBC Local News