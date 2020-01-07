Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former 'Bachelor' contestant Jade Roper-Tolbert investigated by DraftKings after winning $1M

CBS Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The former 'Bachelor' star denies accusations that she colluded with her husband to circumvent entry rules
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition [Video]'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize. Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DraftKings Investigating Claims 'Bachelor' Alum Jade Roper Cheated to Win $1 Mil

Former 'Bachelor' contestant Jade Roper Tolbert won $1 MILLION in a DraftKings fantasy football event this weekend ... but the victory has triggered an...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.