Jos Buttler's F-word sledging caught on camera in historic England cricket win

Daily Star Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Jos Buttler's F-word sledging caught on camera in historic England cricket winEngland beat South Africa in Cape Town for the first time since 1957 - and the stump microphone revealed how tempers flared between Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander amid Ben Stokes' heroics
Recent related news from verified sources

Jos Buttler calls Vernon Philander a ‘f***ing kn*bhead’ on live TV during tense England victory over South Africa

A foul-mouthed exchange between Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander was picked up on live TV during England’s tense victory over South Africa. The stump...
talkSPORT

Trying to improve in Test cricket: Jos Buttler

London [UK], Jan 2 (ANI): England batsman Jos Buttler admitted that he is not "performing to the standards" and said that he is trying to improve his game.
Sify

