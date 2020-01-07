Global  

XFL Punt Rules: Encourages teams to go for it on 4th down or risk big returns

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
XFL Punt Rules: Encourages teams to go for it on 4th down or risk big returnsXFL head of officiating Dean Blandino explains how the league is attacking punt return rules, which will emphasize big returns and encourage teams to go for it on fourth down.
