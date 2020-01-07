Global  

Worked hard, happy with my performance, says Shardul Thakur post victory over Sri Lanka

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): After helping India secure a massive win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I, bowler Shardul Thakur said he is satisfied with his performance and it makes him happy to perform on an international level.
