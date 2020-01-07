Global  

Manchester United talent offered £2million to leave Old Trafford

Shoot Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Manchester United’s Tahith Chong is set to be offered a contract by Juventus, according to reports. The highly-rated 20-year-old has made seven first-team appearances to date this term but just two of those have come in the Premier League. And with just six months left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, the playmaker […]
