Ex-‘Bachelor’ contestant’s $1M fantasy sports win probed

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — Sports gambling giant DraftKings is reviewing a former “Bachelor” contestant’s $1 million win in an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband are accused of cheating. Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” television series in 2015, beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top […]
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition

'Bachelor' couple accused of cheating after $1M win in DraftKings competition 00:54

 A couple from "The Bachelor" is possibly in hot water over a $1 million prize. Fantasy sports provider DraftKings is conducting a review into Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner, ESPN reports. Over the weekend the couple took part in an NFL fantasy football contest. Jade won a $1 million prize....

