Ex-‘Bachelor’ contestant’s $1M fantasy sports win probed
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () BOSTON (AP) — Sports gambling giant DraftKings is reviewing a former “Bachelor” contestant’s $1 million win in an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband are accused of cheating. Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” television series in 2015, beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top […]
