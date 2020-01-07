Global  

Maguire out with Rashford named captain, City lave Aguero & Jesus on the bench

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Manchester United will be without Harry Maguire for Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against a Manchester City side showing eight changes at Old Trafford. Maguire was a doubt with an injury that troubled him during United’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Wolves on Saturday, with City having progressed in that competition at the expense […]

The post Maguire out with Rashford named captain, City lave Aguero & Jesus on the bench appeared first on Soccer News.
