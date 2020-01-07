Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Once homeless, Raiders' Jacobs buys dad a house

ESPN Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Josh Jacobs was once homeless as a child, he and his four siblings sometimes living out of a car with their dad Marty on the north side of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Now the Raiders rookie running back has surprised his father with a house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q lorry ploughs through house [Video]Family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q lorry ploughs through house

A family has been left homeless for Christmas after a B&Q articulated lorry ploughed into the side of their £300,000 home this morning. Homeowner David Hill, 31, today told how he was abruptly woken..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was once homeless growing up, buys his dad a house

Getting to where he is today did not come without struggles for Jacobs
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

chrisperrin

Chris Perrin RT @FieldYates: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was once homeless and at-times living out of a car with his father and four siblings. Today, Jacobs… 3 seconds ago

stefblackgenx

Stef Black RT @HotNewHipHop: Once homeless, and at times living out of a car, Josh Jacobs surprises his dad with a new house👏🙏 https://t.co/QxYlR2bvkr 2 minutes ago

HookEm_JeffH

TEXAS FIGHT RT @SInow: Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs was once homeless as a child. Today, he got to buy his father a house 🙌 (via @iAM_JoshJacobs) ht… 2 minutes ago

teton4

Paintbrush 04 Once homeless, Raiders' Jacobs buys dad house https://t.co/Es7IWxPqDe 12 minutes ago

FrBillsMnSpring

Fr.Bill's&MainSpring The Patriots season may be over, but here's some good football news. @Raiders' Jacobs says: “Every time I get in a… https://t.co/7pReDj7VqG 13 minutes ago

DesBieler

Des Bieler ICYMI -- Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, once homeless, surprises teary-eyed father with new house https://t.co/7WQP3Xa0CD 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.