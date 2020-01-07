Once homeless, Raiders' Jacobs buys dad a house

Chris Perrin RT @FieldYates: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was once homeless and at-times living out of a car with his father and four siblings. Today, Jacobs… 3 seconds ago Stef Black RT @HotNewHipHop: Once homeless, and at times living out of a car, Josh Jacobs surprises his dad with a new house👏🙏 https://t.co/QxYlR2bvkr 2 minutes ago TEXAS FIGHT RT @SInow: Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs was once homeless as a child. Today, he got to buy his father a house 🙌 (via @iAM_JoshJacobs) ht… 2 minutes ago Paintbrush 04 Once homeless, Raiders' Jacobs buys dad house https://t.co/Es7IWxPqDe 12 minutes ago Fr.Bill's&MainSpring The Patriots season may be over, but here's some good football news. @Raiders' Jacobs says: “Every time I get in a… https://t.co/7pReDj7VqG 13 minutes ago Des Bieler ICYMI -- Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, once homeless, surprises teary-eyed father with new house https://t.co/7WQP3Xa0CD 21 minutes ago