Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City: City put on first-half show at Old Trafford

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Manchester City put one foot in the Carabao Cup final as they beat near-neighbours Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the semi-final first-leg at Old Trafford. Bernardo Silva wrote his name all over the derby just after the 15-minute mark as he powered in an absolutely blitzing long-range strike. Riyad Mahrez then got the […]

