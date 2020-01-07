Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mike Vrabel lays out blueprint for how Titans can upset Ravens in divisional round of AFC playoffs

CBS Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Titans' head coach knows what his team will have to do to upset the AFC's No. 1 seed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Officials Encourage Using Public Transit For Safe Trip To Ravens Playoff Game

Officials Encourage Using Public Transit For Safe Trip To Ravens Playoff Game 00:32

 As the Ravens prepare to host the Tennessee Titans This Saturday in the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs, the Maryland Department Of Transportation is encouraging everyone to take safe options when it comes to getting to the game.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game [Video]Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Crews were out in full force working Friday and Saturday to prepare the stadium for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Titans send Tom Brady, Patriots to earliest playoff exit in 10 years

Tom Brady and New England were dealt a stunning loss in Foxborough. The Titans will move on to face the Ravens in the divisional round.
USATODAY.com

Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Travis Kelce questionable for Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.