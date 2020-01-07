Mike Vrabel lays out blueprint for how Titans can upset Ravens in divisional round of AFC playoffs

The Titans' head coach knows what his team will have to do to upset the AFC's No. 1 seed



Recent related videos from verified sources Kansas City welcomes Canadian fans ahead of Chiefs playoff game Crews were out in full force working Friday and Saturday to prepare the stadium for the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:28Published 13 hours ago Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:10Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Titans send Tom Brady, Patriots to earliest playoff exit in 10 years Tom Brady and New England were dealt a stunning loss in Foxborough. The Titans will move on to face the Ravens in the divisional round.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Travis Kelce questionable for Texans KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this