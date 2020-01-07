Global  

Man Utd fans crucify Ed Woodward over Man City Carabao Cup disaster

Daily Star Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Man Utd fans crucify Ed Woodward over Man City Carabao Cup disasterManchester United fans have vented their anger at executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward after an embarrassing Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester City.

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United [Video]League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:44Published

Tyler's Teaser - 7th January [Video]Tyler's Teaser - 7th January

Martin Tyler brings us his latest teaser ahead of Man Utd’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Man City at Old Trafford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:34Published


