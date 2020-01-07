Global  

Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 1st playoff start for 49ers

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s postseason experience consists of a couple of garbage-time handoffs for New England during the 2014 AFC championship game that is remembered far more for the controversy surrounding deflated footballs. Garoppolo will carry a much bigger burden when he makes his first career playoff start for San Francisco as […]
