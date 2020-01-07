Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 1st playoff start for 49ers Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s postseason experience consists of a couple of garbage-time handoffs for New England during the 2014 AFC championship game that is remembered far more for the controversy surrounding deflated footballs. Garoppolo will carry a much bigger burden when he makes his first career playoff start for San Francisco as […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this KING RT @akashanav: #49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first playoff start and he follows with his traditional “LETS GOOOO”. He’s ready, folks.… 1 hour ago Divisional_K RT @LombardiHimself: Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-ever playoff drive: 5-6, 57 yards, 9.5 yards per attempt, not a single pass off target. Yeah… 1 hour ago David Lombardi Jimmy Garoppolo’s first-ever playoff drive: 5-6, 57 yards, 9.5 yards per attempt, not a single pass off target. Y… https://t.co/NYTUEuXgGc 1 hour ago Akash Anavarathan #49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo makes his first playoff start and he follows with his traditional “LETS GOOOO”. He’s ready… https://t.co/CgezuK3Wfk 1 hour ago Marty James RT @AP_NFL: Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 1st playoff start for 49ers. by @joshdubowap https://t.co/hNV4tpYeTR 2 hours ago AP NFL Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 1st playoff start for 49ers. by @joshdubowap https://t.co/hNV4tpYeTR 4 hours ago Bennett Salvador RT @KTVU: Jimmy Garoppolo will carry a big burden when he makes his first career playoff start for San Francisco as the 49ers host the Minn… 13 hours ago KGDRE97 RT @49erswebzone: Kyle Brandt: No one is more ready for a playoff game than Jimmy Garoppolo #49ers [https://t.co/PARIVrFiun] https://t.co/w… 1 day ago