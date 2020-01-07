Inter Milan in advanced talks over Ashley Young

Nharna khweku Whenesday RT @StretfordPaddck: BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Inter Milan are in advanced talks for Ashley Young 😱 Why do Inter want… 9 minutes ago Transfer News Central Inter Milan are in advanced talks with Manchester United over the signing of full-back Ashley Young. (Sky Italia) https://t.co/79QqZBNln3 18 minutes ago Hussaini abdullahi RT @JollofSports: Inter Milan are in advanced talks with Manchester United over signing Ashley Young. The players wants the move. (📝 Sky S… 35 minutes ago Sportskeeda Football Ashley Young could be set to depart Old Trafford after nine long years at the club. https://t.co/ANURqJag3K #football #soccer #Football 41 minutes ago Sans RT @MailSport: Inter Milan 'in advanced talks with Manchester United to sign Ashley Young' with skipper's contract set to expire this summe… 57 minutes ago MailOnline Sport Inter Milan 'in advanced talks with Manchester United to sign Ashley Young' with skipper's contract set to expire t… https://t.co/Cx7aTRLiVe 1 hour ago StrettyNews.com Youngy could be the next United player to move to Italy. 🇮🇹 https://t.co/WXryey7kHa 1 hour ago Stretty News TV Youngy could be the next United player to move to Italy. 🇮🇹 https://t.co/CtQ35YdBre 1 hour ago