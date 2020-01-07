Global  

Inter Milan in advanced talks over Ashley Young

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Transfer rumours are coming thick and fast these days, with the January transfer window in full swing. Numerous clubs are eager to make some deals happen as soon as possible, but there are always those that are more interesting than others. One unusual appeared on Tuesday night, as Fabrizio Romano broke a story. The reliable […]

The post Inter Milan in advanced talks over Ashley Young appeared first on Soccer News.
Manchester United's Ashley Young opens Inter Milan talks with future undecided

Manchester United captain Ashley Young opens talks over a move to Inter Milan.
BBC Sport Also reported by •CaughtOffside

