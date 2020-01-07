Global  

Ravens' Earl Thomas jabs the Patriots, Ryan Tannehill as he emphasizes importance of stopping Derrick Henry

CBS Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Ravens safety managed to take shots at both the Patriots' defense and the Titans' quarterback
Recent related news from verified sources

Titans RB Derrick Henry on what he told Earl Thomas after stiff-arm: 'Good to see you'

Earl Thomas found himself on the wrong end of a highlight when the Ravens safety was stiff-armed by Titans running back Derrick Henry.
USATODAY.com

Titans shock Ravens…Niners rout Vikings…Baylor tops Kansas…Harden leads Rockets

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards on 30 carries and threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis to lead the Tennessee Titans to a stunning...
Seattle Times

