Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Pep Guardiola insists the EFL Cup semi-final has not been settled despite Manchester City’s dominant 3-1 win over Manchester United on Tuesday. City raced into a 3-0 lead by half-time at Old Trafford, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal doing the damage against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. United were simply unable […]



The post Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

