Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola insists the EFL Cup semi-final has not been settled despite Manchester City’s dominant 3-1 win over Manchester United on Tuesday. City raced into a 3-0 lead by half-time at Old Trafford, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal doing the damage against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. United were simply unable […]

The post Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola: Semi-final not over yet

Guardiola: Semi-final not over yet 02:21

 Man City manager Pep Guardiola warns his players the tie isn't over despite going into the second-leg of the League Cup semi-final agaainst Manchester United with a 3-1 lead.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford [Video]Pep Guardiola insists tie isn’t over after Man City masterclass at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City still had work to do despite claiming a 3-1 advantage over Manchester United after the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Guardiola’s side, winners of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United [Video]League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Guardiola stresses the tie is not over, while Solskjaer admits his side couldn't recover from the early setback and their heads dropped.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola hails Man City’s ‘incredible achievement’ after becoming fastest manager to 100 wins

Pep Guardiola hails Man City’s ‘incredible achievement’ after becoming fastest manager to 100 winsPep Guardiola credited his players and staff with helping him become the fastest manager in Premier League history to reach 100 victories. Manchester City...
WorldNews

Pep Guardiola hails Man City's 'incredible achievement' after becoming fastest manager to 100 wins

Victory over Sheffield United saw Guardiola claim his 100th Premier League victory in 134 matches to reach the milestone faster than any other manager in history
Independent


Tweets about this

NaijaAgencyNews

Naija News Agency Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over https://t.co/jWhoOk6qBM 19 minutes ago

newszetu

newszetu Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over https://t.co/A7lRXr7VsB https://t.co/y6hGo8KwrJ 20 minutes ago

Brummie_Steve_

Brummie Steve Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over https://t.co/G1XZN2urWK #FOOTBALL 1 hour ago

SN_CA_Soccer

Sporting News Soccer Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over https://t.co/BbGXkO6XoP https://t.co/Y8tiRJ9KXA 1 hour ago

SportcentarInfo

sportcentar.info Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over https://t.co/zMMZiQE7Lp https://t.co/gWlRsStY0B 1 hour ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over - https://t.co/Cpn6RHdmOs #city #Guardiola… https://t.co/QkWLt0ZSvq 1 hour ago

Bet1015com

Andy Nelson https://t.co/y406HnWD9A News Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over https://t.co/EEyLIpRJC5 https://t.co/vneBAFl8Hv 1 hour ago

goal_ghana

Goal Ghana Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over https://t.co/h3v4pGc4aM https://t.co/R0jC1MkHmk 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.