Man Utd lucky to only be 3-0 down at half-time, suggests Bernardo Silva

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bernardo Silva suggested Manchester United were lucky to only be losing 3-0 at half-time in Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Manchester City. City claimed a 3-1 win at Old Trafford, with their rampant first-half display seeing them comfortably claim victory and put one foot in the final. Silva opened the scoring with a […]

The post Man Utd lucky to only be 3-0 down at half-time, suggests Bernardo Silva appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Guardiola: Man City were incredible – but the tie is not over

Pep Guardiola insists the EFL Cup semi-final has not been settled despite Manchester City’s dominant 3-1 win over Manchester United on Tuesday. City raced into...
SoccerNews.com

‘Phil Foden is a Champions League-level player’ – Bernardo Silva hails ‘unbelievable’ Man City ace and urges him to be patient

Bernardo Silva as hailed Manchester City starlet Phil Foden as an ‘unbelievable’ talent, and says he is good enough to play regularly at Champions...
talkSPORT


