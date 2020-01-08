Global  

Iran fired 'over a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq: Pentagon

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, Pentagon said. "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," assistant to secretary of defence for public affairs Jonathan Hoffman said.
News video: Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops

Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops 00:54

 More than a dozen missiles have hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.

