Iran fired 'over a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq: Pentagon
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where US and coalition forces are based, Pentagon said. "It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil," assistant to secretary of defence for public affairs Jonathan Hoffman said.
