Lias Andersson says time with Rangers was 'untenable situation'

Newsday Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The No. 7 overall draft pick in 2017 confirmed to a Swedish TV station that he was suspended by the RangersÂ after reportedly walking out on the Hartford Wolf Pack.
