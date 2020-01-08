Lias Andersson says time with Rangers was 'untenable situation' Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The No. 7 overall draft pick in 2017 confirmed to a Swedish TV station that he was suspended by the RangersÂ after reportedly walking out on the Hartford Wolf Pack. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝑩𝑳𝑯⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ RT @puck_report2: Bob McKenzie on Insider Trading says that the New York Rangers are willing to trade Lias Andersson before the trade deadl… 1 day ago NHL News/Rumors Bob McKenzie on Insider Trading says that the New York Rangers are willing to trade Lias Andersson before the trade… https://t.co/M3yEuwIiJw 2 days ago Laura Albanese RT @NewsdaySports: Lias Andersson says time with #Rangers was "untenable situation" | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/qY7x8hTCO5 #NYR https://t… 3 days ago Newsday Sports Lias Andersson says time with #Rangers was "untenable situation" | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/qY7x8hTCO5 #NYR https://t.co/ulKF4Hin3U 3 days ago