Oil prices spike, stocks plunge after Iran attacks

Hindu Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Before the latest escalation, investors had been weighing how to trade the latest flare-up in Middle East tensions, with stocks choppy since Soleimani's killing
Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions [Video]Wall Street brushes off Middle East tensions

U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, rebounding from Friday’s losses as investors brushed aside increased tensions in the Middle East, while shares of Alphabet and other internet names gained. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says [Video]Tensions with Iran could cause spike in gas prices, AAA says

Gas prices could climb even higher due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, according to AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is $2.53, which is about 7 cents per..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published


Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes pushes Mideast to brink

Financial markets were roiled on Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, sending Asian stocks and U.S. Treasury yields sliding and sharply...
Reuters

Thailand leads SE Asia stocks lower as US-Iran tensions mount

Thai stocks led other Southeast Asian equities ended lower on Monday on growing fears over escalating US-Iran tensions, which led to a spike in oil prices and a...
Bangkok Post

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal 'Not Going to be Pretty Today': Oil Prices Spike, Stocks Plunge as Iran Attacks US Forces in Iraq… https://t.co/uluR0wqFnn 6 minutes ago

