'Everyone's scared' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and knocked out power to nearly the entire island of more than 3 million people.
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and...
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2020, the largest in a series of quakes in recent days, causing heavy damage in some areas.
