'Everyone's scared' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Reuters India Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and knocked out power to nearly the entire island of more than 3 million people.
News video: Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes 00:47

 Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island.

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after the island got hit with a series of earthquakes. According to Reuters, at least one person was killed, several buildings fell over..

Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico [Video]Series of earthquakes rock Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and a series of aftershocks struck the island Tuesday, leaving at least one dead.

'Water is running out' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes killed at least one person, toppled buildings and...
Puerto Rico earthquakes cause heavy damage across island and knock out power

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Jan. 7, 2020, the largest in a series of quakes in recent days, causing heavy damage in some areas.  
edrormba

Eli Dror 'Everyone's scared' - #PuertoRico declares emergency after #earthquakes https://t.co/P6Ayzasc1X https://t.co/jfakE7xUuu 2 minutes ago

NEWSANTANDER

NEWS ‘Everyone’s scared’ – Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes https://t.co/YT8pUIUGiK https://t.co/CLMeKTTUZR 3 minutes ago

EBasketonline

Gift Online I've just posted a new blog: 'Everyone's scared' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes https://t.co/wv5pvq6lhK 11 minutes ago

oszczudlak

jackie oszczudlak 'Everyone's scared' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes https://t.co/4oniX10qaQ 13 minutes ago

SolbyVsTheWorld

Rayleigh loves SNC & Friends RT @astraIdead: i know the tl doesn’t care but i’m so scared for everyone in puerto rico right now ): i keep waiting hoping our cheeto of a… 19 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy 'Everyone's scared' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes - Reuters https://t.co/tRtbT88dQd 20 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse UPDATE 13-'Everyone's scared' - Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes https://t.co/4YHQh9f5ts 33 minutes ago

mintnsuga

α∂яιαиα⁷ IM SO SCARED ABOUT WHATS HAPPENING IN PUERTO RICO WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?? I HOPE EVERYONE’S SAFE 😭 35 minutes ago

