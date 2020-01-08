Global  

Solskjaer: First half the worst Man Utd have played

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt Manchester United’s first half against Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday was the worst they have played this season. City dominated the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford, where Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez scored before Andreas Pereira’s own goal. Marcus Rashford struck in the second half […]

The post Solskjaer: First half the worst Man Utd have played appeared first on Soccer News.
Solskjaer sees hope for second leg despite first-half demolition by Man City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for another famous comeback in the EFL Cup semi-finals despite admitting Manchester United players shirked their responsibilities...
SoccerNews.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Man United injury update on Harry Maguire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he is not sure whether Harry Maguire will be fit for Manchester United’s crunch League Cup semi-final against Manchester...
The Sport Review

