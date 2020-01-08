Solskjaer: First half the worst Man Utd have played

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt Manchester United’s first half against Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday was the worst they have played this season. City dominated the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford, where Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez scored before Andreas Pereira’s own goal. Marcus Rashford struck in the second half […]



