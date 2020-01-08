Solskjaer: First half the worst Man Utd have played
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt Manchester United’s first half against Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday was the worst they have played this season. City dominated the first leg of the semi-final at Old Trafford, where Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez scored before Andreas Pereira’s own goal. Marcus Rashford struck in the second half […]
Mikel Arteta admitted he was left demanding more from his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor first-half performance to beat Leeds and advance to the FA Cup fourth-round. The Gunners were outplayed for much of the first-half as Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds showed no stage fright at...
