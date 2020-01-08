Global  

2nd Test: Ben Stokes guides England to dramatic win vs South Africa

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*Cape Town:* Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs inside the last hour of the fifth day of the second Test at Newlands on Tuesday. The win levelled the four-match World Test championship series. South Africa were bowled out for 248, with the last wicket falling when only 8.2...
News video: Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' 00:44

 England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the concluding session of the match as England wrapped up a series-levelling 189-run win in Cape Town.

