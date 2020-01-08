Global  

Rohit Sharma: New Zealand not an easy tour but I am up for a challenge

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* A lethal bowling attack that executes its plans to near perfection makes New Zealand one of the toughest places to play cricket, says top India batsman Rohit Sharma but also asserts that he is ready for the challenge coming up next month. After three hundreds, including a double against South Africa in his first Test...
