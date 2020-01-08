Global  

Depleted Raptors fall apart late as Carmelo Anthony nails game-winner for Blazers

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Carmelo Anthony's dagger with 3.3 seconds to play was part of a 28-point performance and lifted the Portland Trail Blazers to a 101-99 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
NBA roundup: Anthony, Blazers rally past Raptors

Carmelo Anthony made a tiebreaking shot with 4.1 seconds remaining, and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers rallied to defeat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 on...
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors: Carmelo Anthony drains game-winning jumper, drops season-high 28 points

Anthony put together a throwback performance against the Raptors
