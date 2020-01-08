Global  

Wanted to gain confidence from first T20I against SL, says Navdeep Saini

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): After taking two wickets in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, India pacer Navdeep Saini has said that he just wanted to gain confidence from the game and be prepared for any situation in the future.
