Wanted to gain confidence from first T20I against SL, says Navdeep Saini Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): After taking two wickets in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, India pacer Navdeep Saini has said that he just wanted to gain confidence from the game and be prepared for any situation in the future. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources I am gaining confidence with white and red ball: Saini Indore, Jan 7 (IANS) Navdeep Saini, who starred with the ball in India's facile seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20 international here on Tuesday,...

Sify 9 hours ago





Tweets about this Devdiscourse Wanted to gain confidence from first T20I against SL, says #NavdeepSaini https://t.co/FdJfyH3OzS 55 minutes ago Daniel Jones But I got enough encouragement from the incredible community of writers on GIO that I started to gain the confidenc… https://t.co/lDJLHN2KcZ 4 days ago