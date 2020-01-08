Global  

Lightning strike 9 times in rout of Canucks

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Carter Verhaeghe had his first career hat trick and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to finish a six-goal second period that propelled the Lightning to their season-best eighth straight win, a 9-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
