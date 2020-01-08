Zadina’s late goal lifts Red Wings to 4-3 win over Canadiens

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period, sending the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Zadina connected on a one-timer in front off Adam Erne's pass from behind the net. The Red Wings had lost two in a […]


