Ladakh lifts 7th National Ice Hockey Championship Women trophy

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Leh (Ladakh) [India] Jan 8 (ANI): Ladakh on Tuesday lifted the 7th National Ice Hockey Championship. The match was held at the Karzoo Ice Hockey Rink here.
