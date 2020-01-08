Global  

Nothing tougher than playing India in India: Marnus Labuschagne

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Considered another Australian legend in making, young batsman Marnus Labuschagne is keen to test his skills against India, which he says is the toughest place to travel on a cricket assignment. Labuschagne, 25, had a remarkable Test summer during which he scored four hundreds in five Tests, including a double century...
Steve Smith predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head

*Melbourne:* Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith has predicted that rising star Marnus Labuschagne can be a future influential player if he keeps a level head...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

Kohli stays on top, Labuschagne moves to No. 3 in Tests

Young Australia batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday achieved a career-best third place in the ICC Test Rankings, topped by India skipper Virat...
Sify


