Nothing tougher than playing India in India: Marnus Labuschagne

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Sydney:* Considered another Australian legend in making, young batsman Marnus Labuschagne is keen to test his skills against India, which he says is the toughest place to travel on a cricket assignment. Labuschagne, 25, had a remarkable Test summer during which he scored four hundreds in five Tests, including a double century... 👓 View full article

