Manchester United star Paul Pogba undergoes ankle surgery

Mid-Day Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*London:* Paul Pogba underwent surgery on his ankle injury on Tuesday, reporting that "everything went well" during the operation in a social media post.

The Manchester United midfielder initially posted a video on Instagram in which he looked groggy and admitted: "I don't even know if I'm OK or if I'm high or if I'm sober,...
