Breaking down Connor McDavid's spectacular goal

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid took Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly for a ride on Monday, scoring one of the best goals you will ever see.
News video: Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate

Connor McDavid torches Morgan Rielly for goal-of-the-year candidate 00:58

 Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid blows by Morgan Rielly and puts the puck past Michael Hutchinson to give Edmonton the 6-3 lead over the Maple Leafs. The goal was McDavid's first career goal in Toronto.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Connor McDavid nets Zack Kassian's crafty pass [Video]Connor McDavid nets Zack Kassian's crafty pass

Zack Kassian spins around and slides a no-look pass to Connor McDavid, who beats Jaroslav Halak with a wrist shot for a two-goal lead

Credit: NHL     Duration: 00:51Published

Connor McDavid torches the Montreal defense for another beauty [Video]Connor McDavid torches the Montreal defense for another beauty

Connor McDavid burns through several defenders, powers to the net and slides the puck around Carey Price's pad to take a 3-2 lead

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 victory on Monday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

Oilers' Draisaitl, McDavid tied atop NHL scoring race after win at Boston

Darnell Nurse and Gaetan Haas each had a second-period goal off a poor Boston play, Connor McDavid added an insurance score in the third after being stopped...
CBC.ca

