NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game, Tuukka Rask made 34 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Tuesday night. Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Filip Forsberg and Mikael […]

