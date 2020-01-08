Cook scores 22, hits big 3-pointers in Missouri State’s win

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Keandre Cook had 22 points as Missouri State narrowly beat Illinois State 67-63 on Tuesday night. Missouri State led throughout most of the second half, including a 10-point lead with 11:50 remaining. At that point, Illinois State went on a 19-8 run to take a 56-55 lead with 3:54 to go.


