Anthony hits winner, lifts Portland past Toronto 101-99

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony made the winning basket with four seconds remaining and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 Tuesday night. Anthony scored 28 points, Damian Lillard had 20 and Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak in […]
