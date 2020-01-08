Anthony hits winner, lifts Portland past Toronto 101-99

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony made the winning basket with four seconds remaining and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 101-99 Tuesday night. Anthony scored 28 points, Damian Lillard had 20 and Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak in […]


