ICC urges people to donate in Australia bushfire relief fund

Sify Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) urged people to help the communities and families affected by the bushfire across Australia.
News video: Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief

Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief 00:40

 Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 dollars to help those affected by bushfires in her native Australia by auctioning off a private lunch date.

Kylie Minogue and family donating $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts [Video]Kylie Minogue and family donating $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts

Kylie Minogue and her family are donating $500,000 dollars to help those fighting the bushfires in their native Australia.

Footage shows severity of Australia wildfires [Video]Footage shows severity of Australia wildfires

Footage filmed on New Year's Eve, at Nowra Hill, Australia shows the severity of the wildfires. This bushfire was heavily impacting on a telecommunications tower but with quick work by fire crews, the..

Djokovic pledges to donate to Australia’s bushfire relief

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has pledged to donate to Australia’s bushfire relief after Maria Sharapova urged him to do the same.“Yes Maria Sharapova. I
Hindu

Rio Tinto Increases Donation to Australian Red Cross for Bushfire Relief and Recovery Efforts

Rio Tinto Increases Donation to Australian Red Cross for Bushfire Relief and Recovery EffortsMELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rio Tinto has donated a further A$750,000 to the Red Cross’ disaster relief and recovery efforts that are supporting...
Business Wire

